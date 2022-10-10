In the recent episode of Zodwa Wabantu‘s reality show, “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored”, the dancer left viewers speechless after she confessed that she terminated 11 pregnancies. According to the dancer, she was approached by a “mysterious man” who told her that she had to buy clothes for her children.

After she questioned the man concerning the message he had delivered to her, she was told it meant that she either had a miscarriage or an abortion. She was told a cleansing ceremony was supposed to be performed to appease the spirits of the “departed children”. Tonight on #ZodwaUncensored



Zodwa performs a cleansing ritual. She later questions her uncles about not being present in her life. pic.twitter.com/1FLlo7A1hy — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) October 8, 2022 The man said: “If a child passed away because of a miscarriage you need to acknowledge and cleanse that child. That child is also treated as a child that is living.”

He added that it was important for one to acknowledge, cleanse and speak to these children. While shopping for clothes in preparation for the cleansing ceremony, Wabantu revealed that in her lifetime she had terminated about 11 pregnancies. Wabantu said: Me to you, the number of abortions I have done in my entire life is about 11.”

Since she did not know the gender of any of the foetuses, she decided to buy a mixture of colours – blues, pinks and yellows. Wabantu and the sangoma then prepared sweets, biscuits and milk for the departed children. Wabantu’s confession left many viewers speechless, some saluted her honesty, while others said it was merely an attempt to get content and attention.