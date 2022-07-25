“You can call me Ant-Woman!” This is what actress Lupita Nyong’o had to say after chowing down fruit with the goggas sprinkled on top.

“It’s really good!” the Black Panther star said excitedly in an Instagram video after taking a big bite out of the stukkie mango. “It’s not even crunchy or anything.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) “You can call me Ant-Woman!! #Marvel #Ants #Foodie,” the Oscar winner captioned the clip, which showed her holding a glass of champagne in her other hand.

In the background of her video – which was made at the launch of a food series in Los Angeles last Thursday – people could be heard discussing the culinary delicacy. “Yeah, I eat those a lot with crickets,” a man said to a woman off camera before asking if the ants were “smoked”. The woman replied that she was unsure of how the insects were prepared but noted they were “meant to add a citrus note” to the food.

DELICACY: Mango with ants Unfortunately, the post made many of Lupita’s followers naar. “What is u doing baybeh [sic]…what you eating ants fohhh [sic]?!!” Winston Duke, her Us co-star, wrote. “This is ant-agonizing me…I’m feeling antsy…what would yo aunt say…my antena is going crazyyy.” Another follower commented, “Nooooooo. I feel itchy now.”