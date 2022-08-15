Rapper Royal King says South Africa is ready for a coloured president. Kenvin Hendricks, aka Royal King, dropped his brand new single alongside a music video called Coloured President this month, featuring fellow rapper Mr Heinz.

The artist says in his mind, a coloured president will tackle issues such as homelessness, violent strikes and looting and who knows the meaning of ‘ma se kind’. “The song is about our daily issues, I am just trying to spread positive vibes with this song and empower people,” he says. “I feel like we need someone who can speak for us (coloured people), there is nothing discriminating or racist in the song, all the lyrics are issues I feel are not being dealt with.

“I am just trying to tell them there can be a coloured president and a proper coloured candidate in parliament who can be in power. “It is an untouched subject because musically nobody speaks about having a coloured president,” says Kenvin. He also wants the public to move away from the negative stigma people have about coloureds and to know that anything is possible if coloured people put their minds to it.

He says coloureds are more than cashiers behind tills in supermarkets. “In the music video there is a scene where I am in an office which is a reference to a president then in the second scene I am in a boardroom which is reference to having meetings with different ministers. “Then I am on the tennis court which means I am stepping away from a hard day of work.”