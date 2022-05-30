2018 SA Idols winner Yanga Sobetwa has won an international prize for standing up for girls in South Africa. The World Children’s Prize Foundation (WCPF) ceremony celebrates children’s rights around the world and attendees got the opportunity to perform in front of Queen Silvia of Sweden last Monday.

The ceremony is known as the Nobel Prize for kids. A group of seven talented musicians and dancers from disadvantaged areas, led by Yanga, arrived back in Cape Town on Thursday to a warm welcome from supporters, friends and family. Yanga, 21, received the Young Honorary Adult Friend and Patron Award for her mission to stand up for girls’ rights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by May Sobs🦋 (@yanga_sobetwa) Dr Marlene Winberg, the South African coordinator for the World Children’s Prize Foundation, said: “She (Yanga) was awarded this prize because she as a popular singer has become a role model for girls in SA. “This award supports and encourages her to use her voice to speak up against injustice.” Millions of children globally also chose Pakistani activist, Malala Yousafzai Malik, as their WCPF Decade Child Rights Hero for her fight for girls’ rights to education and freedom.

Dr Winberg added: “The World Children’s Prize Foundation reaches many countries around the world. It is a cause that we implement in as many schools as possible, especially previously disadvantaged schools, to promote children’s rights, especially abuse against girls. It is known to be the Nobel Prize for kids.” Yanga, from Delft, from was joined by dancers Thato Nomungeka and Simthandile Sonamzi, bass player Keethan Jurams, keyboard player Curtley Cerfontein, drummer Carla Williams and sign language narrator, Sesethu Ntikinca. RETURN: Yanga, dancers, musicians back from Sweden. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Carla, 18, said the experience and representing her country was really great.

“It was really a touching experience because we got to meet other kids and make friends with them. It was about us representing South African music and representing our culture,” she told the Cape Argus. Yanga was not available for comment yesterday but in a video on Instagram where she received her prize from the queen, she posted: “What an honour! South Africa Stand Up!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by May Sobs🦋 (@yanga_sobetwa) In April 2018, the former Idols winner Paxton also attended the WCPF ceremony in Sweden.