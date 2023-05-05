When a Cape Town shopper shared a video on social media of what appeared to be a mouse getting cosy in a pack of free-range chicken, it immediately went viral. During a visit to the Woolies branch in Gardens Shopping Centre, TikTok user TeboShale made a recording of the rodent in the frozen food section.

“It took me a while to register, I thought I was supposed to be looking at the price,” admitted another. But mostly, people were shocked and disgusted. After the post was seen on Twitter, Woolworths responded: “We have launched an in-depth investigation into the incident; senior management have visited the site to assess the situation and an independent auditor will verify our findings. In the immediate term, the store is undergoing a forensic deep clean.

“Our values underpin our commitment to the well-being of our customers and people. Your trust in Woolies is supremely important and we are taking every measure to ensure this never happens again.” Soon afterwards, TeboShale took to TikTok to give her followers an update. TOOK ACTION: Woolies deep-cleaned the store. She explained that Woolies did call her and said, “based on the fact that they use eco-labs, this is so shocking”. And she replied, “it’s shocking to me too”.