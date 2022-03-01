In a night of upsets, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain earned the top acting awards at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for two true life stories.

Chastain won the Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in biographial film, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, beating favourite Nicole Kidman.

The 44-year-old actress played the title character in the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Smith earned Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor for King Richard, a look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

The 53-year-old was up against Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!), and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Smith said after his win: “That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now. Because my name was called for ’King Richard’ sitting next to Venus Williams. And her sister. Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one you’ve ever known.

“He has a power of belief that borders on insanity.

“And sometimes tips over the border, which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible. You pushed every single day.”

CODA also made history at the glitzy event held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, as the deaf cast became the first ever ensemble to win top prize Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Troy Kotsur was the first ever deaf individual to win Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-Jae earned Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Drama Series, respectively, for Squid Game.

