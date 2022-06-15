Springbok and Sharks rugby captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel Kolisi are one of Mzansi’s most adorable couples. Always keeping it real and not afraid to show their love for one another. From the tear-jerking heartfelt messages of praise to the funny life moments, we’re here for this couple’s love story.

But it’s the pranks that they often pull on each other that have us in stitches. This week, Rachel took to Instagram to share yet another hilarious video, and this time, we get to see Siya’s feminine side. The insta video captioned, “Celebrating bestie all week this week! Y’all know that means PAYBACK. 31 on Thursday and he never looked better” shows the Shark’s captain wearing the exact outfit his wife shows off at the start of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) At the start of the video, we see Rachel showing off a summer outfit as she twirls wearing a mid-length yellow buttoned dress and puffy sleeves with slip-on sandals and a headband the same colour as the dress. Then she shows Siya wearing the exact same outfit, but the look is completely different. The puffy sleeves are no longer puffy, the button on the dress are threatening to pop, and his toes are just about all that can fit into the sandals. He does, however, manage to pull off the hairband.