Two Cape Town firefighters will compete in this year’s Two Oceans marathon with their full firefighting gear on. Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will run in the 21km half marathon on 16 April, to raise funds for the Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) who played a significant role during the devastating Table Mountain fire of 2021.

Jermaine, who has been in the service for 22 years, says that this will be their second time doing it, the first time being in 2017. “VWS is an organisation that, especially through the summer period, comes to the fire line and works long hours side-by-side with the City and other fire agencies to mitigate the risk of further fire damage,” he explains. “They are an NPO and through this initiative, we can raise funds for them – to buy equipment, gear, supplies.

“It would be beneficial not only to them but to the residents of the City as well.” According to VWS CEO, Claire Lötter, operating costs are covered from public donations. “Always extremely grateful for the assistance up until now that has kept us going, we want to do more but are limited by the increasing cost of our operations,” she says.

It costs VWS around R6000 to train each volunteer firefighter and equip them with basic personal protective equipment. “Volunteers then still need to purchase their backpack, fire boots, water and nutrition that is needed while fighting fires. “Our biggest expense at the moment though is our vehicles,” Lotter explains.

Jermaine, who is also the City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, adds that this is their way to say thank you to VWS. DARING DUO: Renaldo Duncan and Jermaine Carelse. Pictures: Supplied “It is a small gesture from us as the Fire Service to say thank you for the thankless hours they sacrifice on the fire line,” Jermaine tells the Daily Voice. Firefighters PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) protects them from the danger fires pose, and typically weighs between 20-25kg.

But Jermaine says there’s no fun in doing the challenge in a shorts and vest. He adds: “I am a bit undercooked – have been bike-fit for months as I solely concentrated on my cycling. “This started off as a dare and now we are on the doorstep of the race in less than a week.