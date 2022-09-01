The Somizi chapter is finally closed for reality TV star Mohale Motaung. Motaung released his tell-all special Mohale: On The Record where he shared his version of events of his highly-publicised marriage with media personality and Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo.

The former duo was once Mzansi’s IT couple with their first-of-its-kind same-sex wedding special Somizi & Mohale: The Union, which earned them a nomination at the South African Film and Television Awards. Mohale: On The Record topped the trends list on Twitter as viewers took in all the bombshells Motaung dropped in his Oprah Winfrey-style interview with news anchor and radio host Aldrin Sampear. TV SPECIAL: Mohale with Aldrin Sampear Mohale accused Somgaga of moering him and posted pictures of his scratches and bruises on social media last year.

He also released voice recordings detailing the alleged abuse. Mohale filled in the blanks in the special, after being the main topic on Living The Dream With Somizi season five. The radio host thanked mense on social media for allowing him to voice his truth.

“All I can say is thank you. You allowed me to voice my truth and I will forever be indebted to you. “In a country that faces so many social issues, you allowed me to be in the forefront of my narrative. For that I am grateful,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Motaung (@mohale_77) While the decision to shoot the special was not easy, Motaung expressed that it was “worth it”.