From singer to chef, Vezz is cooking up a storm at Total Garage Cafe Bonjour in Kuils River, where mense have been lining up to try out his lekker gatsbies. Vezz, whose real name is Lance Fortuin, from Mitchells Plain is a former busker who shot to fame in 2021 after a video of him singing on the bus trying to make ends meet went viral.

The singer released a few tracks but told the Daily Voice that he had to look for another job as gigs had dried up. “I landed an interview with one of my friends who is the owner of Total Garage,” he explained. “When I started as a cashier I saw they were selling food at Cafe Bonjour so I decided to make the food for the next customer. I made a Russian gatsby and I made a video of how I made it and it got a lot of views on social media.