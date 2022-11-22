Kelly Rowland told mense to chill after Chris Brown was booed at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The former Destiny’s Child member announced Brown as the winner of the Favourite Male R&B Artist category, noting that the 33-year-old was not there to receive the trophy but she would accept it on his behalf.

“Excuse me,” Rowland, 41, said amid boos from the crowd. “Chill out.” The Dilemma hitmaker called Brown an “incredible performer” and went on to speak directly to him. GOT YOUR BACK: Chris and Rowland “Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” the singer concluded. “I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you.

“I love you. Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.” Social media users had mixed feelings about Rowland’s defence of Brown, who has repeatedly been accused of violence against vroumense. “Why was Kelly Rowland going so hard for Chris brown on that stage?” one viewer asked via Twitter, with another writing, “What the f–k is Chris brown doing still winning awards and why is Kelly Rowland up there thanking his ass wtf truly.”

A third, however, shared their gratitude, adding: “Thank you Kelly Rowland for that genuine love you just showed Chris Brown for winning.” Thank you Kelly Rowland for that genuine love you just showed Chris Brown for winning 💙 pic.twitter.com/RYEOzWJTEQ — ThereGoTerry (@ThereGoTerry) November 21, 2022 Brown claimed on Saturday that he was supposed to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at the 50th annual awards show. “U SERIOUS?” Brown told his Instagram followers over the weekend, sharing footage from what appeared to be a rehearsal. “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”