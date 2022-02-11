If you’ve ever visited a nightclub in Cape Town, you know your night is not complete without a visit from Monier Ismail, aka Blommie.

Blommie, 37, from Hanover Park became popular over the last 20 years as generations of clubbers would buy a rose from him, not just to support him but also to win the hearts of their partners, even if he charged over R50 for a single rose.

Armed with his basket of roses, gladdebek pickup-lines and a nat T-shirt “cos he works hard”, the comic could sweet-talk anyone into buying a roos from him.

Blommie, 37, from Hanover Park. Picture supplied

“Die ou, koep ‘n roos vir jou girly, man, dan is jy mos binne innie world cup vanaand,” is one of his famous sales pitches.

Now, Tyron Titus from Utopia is hosting an event on Sunday afternoon in aid of Blommie.

“Spreading Love in Favour of Blommie” will host singers Sade von S, Carmen Xclusive, Holly, Brother to Brother, Rhyvox and Band T’s Choice.

HONOUR: Blommie’s very own event

Tyron says: “The event is to give honour to his persistence and perseverance by creating an honest income.

“He became family to the entertainment industry. There is not a weekend that goes by that he does not show up at my venue and everybody adores him.”

Blommie says: “I feel honoured for this, nobody did anything like this for me before. I sell flowers to look after my elderly mother.

“This job doesn’t allow me to have a girlfriend because I gave too many women roses over the 20 years,” he jokes.

Blommie says he plans to fix his mom’s shower with the proceeds.

Entry is R50 and the jol starts at 3pm.

