A fundraiser for popular nightclub flower seller Monier Ismail, aka Blommie, yielded R30 000 on Sunday.

Blommie, 37, is known for the roses that he sells in jolle all over Cape Town.

The owner of Utopia Café and Lounge in Ottery, Tyrone Titus, decided to host a jol in aid of Blommie on Sunday afternoon and says they’ve managed to raise R30 000 in cash donations from patrons.

But the cherry on top was when the band T’s Choice donated their R7 000 fee to Blommie.

CELEBRATED: Monier Ismail

Spreading Love in Favour of Blommie saw singers like Sade von S, Carmen Xclusive, Holly, Brother to Brother, Rhyvox and T’s Choice take the stage.

Tyrone said: “Many people thought something was wrong with Blommie when we said we want to do an event in his honour, but it’s not that.

“We just wanted to honour him while he is still around and show him that he is loved and appreciated.”

T’s Choice band leader Elton November said: “Our goal is to make a change in people’s lives, one note at a time. We donated our gig money to make a difference in one person’s life and it was a pleasure doing so.”

Blommie says he felt nogal nervous going up on the stage: “Ek likes’ie nog praat’ie but ek appreciate die hele move wat Tyrone hulle doen, nobody ever did something for me before.

“Ek is happy vir die klomp geld, now I can fix the shower at home and see to my elderly mother, she is becoming so forgetful these days.”

Tyrone, alongside host Richard Fortune and MC Kevin Baker, also auctioned some roses, which fetched just over R1000.

