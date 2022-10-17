On her recent visit to South Africa, US singer and dancer Kehlani rocked the stages of the Rocking the Daisies festival, where she performed in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The US R&B singer sat down with muso Siyabonga “Slikour” Metane for an intimate interview on his Slikour On Life hip hop publication, where he dives into the lives of local hip hop artists, reports IOL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) While chatting to Kehlani, he raised the question on whether she had been asked about the pronunciation of her name before. To which she replied: “You guys gotta teach me because I have been asked about this before and I wasn’t able to because I guess the ‘hl’ is like…” Slikour quickly saved her as he could see she was

Sukkelling to get out the correct sound to complete her pronunciation. Even though the rapper was trying to sound it out for her in parts, Kehlani, 27, didn’t smaak to try and pronounce her name. She said: “My ear can’t even hear the difference between what I’m doing and what you’re doing and that’s just … damn, I’m so American.”

Kehlani said she welcomes others to call her by their preferred version of her name while she is in Mzansi. She also sent a shout-out to local DJ star Uncle Waffles. “She’s fine, we all agree, it’s not just a me thing, but we can all agree Uncle Waffles is bad.”