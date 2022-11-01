This past weekend our Instagram feeds were flooded with all things Halloween. While Halloween was actually on Monday, celebrities started the festivities a bietjie earlier.

From Kim Kardashian’s sultry take on Marvel’s Mystique, to Lizzo’s Marge Simpson impression, these mense didn’t disappoint in their costumes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Kylie Jenner dressed up as Frankenstein’s Bride from the 1935 movie Bride of Frankenstein. Her mummy-looking dress was custom-made by Jean Paul Gaultier.

She showed off her spooky look in a series of Instagram black-and-white images from a photo shoot. One of the photos shows the mom of two strapped to an examination table. SHE’S A MONSTER: Sexy Kylie Jenner Sis Kim went all blue to shape-shift into the sexy killing machine that is Mystique from the X-Men movies and comics.

She wore a skintight latex body suit covered in scales. The reality TV star completed her alien-like transformation with full-coverage face paint to match the blue covering her body, as well as yellow eye contacts and a red wig. In an Instagram reel, she shows off her curvy lyf simply captioned, “MYSTIQUE- HALLOWEEN 2022”.