This past weekend our Instagram feeds were flooded with all things Halloween.
While Halloween was actually on Monday, celebrities started the festivities a bietjie earlier.
From Kim Kardashian’s sultry take on Marvel’s Mystique, to Lizzo’s Marge Simpson impression, these mense didn’t disappoint in their costumes.
Kylie Jenner dressed up as Frankenstein’s Bride from the 1935 movie Bride of Frankenstein.
Her mummy-looking dress was custom-made by Jean Paul Gaultier.
She showed off her spooky look in a series of Instagram black-and-white images from a photo shoot.
One of the photos shows the mom of two strapped to an examination table.
Sis Kim went all blue to shape-shift into the sexy killing machine that is Mystique from the X-Men movies and comics.
She wore a skintight latex body suit covered in scales.
The reality TV star completed her alien-like transformation with full-coverage face paint to match the blue covering her body, as well as yellow eye contacts and a red wig.
In an Instagram reel, she shows off her curvy lyf simply captioned, “MYSTIQUE- HALLOWEEN 2022”.
Model sister Kendall Jenner gave us a sexier version of cowgirl character Jessie from Toy Story. While we all know Jessie’s big red cowgirl hat, her character certainly didn’t show as much boure!
Lori Harvey served Beyoncé looks that forced you om twee keer te kyk. But not just one clip, but an entire video showing various looks from Beyonce’s hit song Me, Myself and I music video.
In one scene, she wears a green-and-white revealing cut-out gown with white gloves as she walks in a parking garage. In another we see her crawling seductively wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress.
Lizzo did a Marge Simpson look, with full yellow body paint, a distinctly Marge super-high blue beehive hairdo and her classic green dress, of course.