While most people are just thinking it, Trevor Noah has publicly said it. The Daily Show host recently called out Elon Musk for wanting to charge a fee for the famous Twitter blue tick.

The new rule was made after Musk officially took over the social media application. Along with a variety of other changes, Musk announced that those who want to own the verified blue tick will need to fork out $8 (about R145) a month for it. Noah had his Atlanta audience and the rest of his online fans laughing when he took to the stage to mock the tech giant. He said if Musk wants to make money from Twitter, he should “charge white people to say the N-word”.

“Can you Imagine if MLK (Martin Luther King) was out there like… ‘I have a dream, I have a dream, and I’ll tell you’ll about it for $8.99 a month’,” joked Noah. “If you ask me, don’t charge people for blue check marks, no, charge white people to say the ‘N-word’, Twitter will be the most profitable company in history. “Racists are going to be taking out loans… ‘I need a bit of extra cash, my neighbours are so goddamn loud, I could use this,” he joked as the crowd roared with laughter.

Since the takeover many celebrities such as model Gigi Hadid, actress Whoopi Goldberg, singer Toni Braxton and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes have quit the app. Instead of charging people on Twitter to be verified, why not charge them for using the n-word? pic.twitter.com/lPsSJqXeVa — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 6, 2022 Noah’s followers and fans took to the comments to commend the comedian on a joke well said. “😂😂😂😂 omg I can’t get enough of this guy you got to love him 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️❤️,” wrote @KarenBeals44.

😂😂😂😂 omg I can’t get enough of this guy you got to love him 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️❤️ — kaybee (@KarenBeals44) November 6, 2022 @Brandon29445043 said: “😭 this is parody right 🤣😭😂” 😭 this is parody right 🤣😭😂 — Good Good (@Brandon29445043) November 7, 2022 But there were also a handful who felt that Noah had crossed the line. @SaucySaidIt wrote: “People were able to use the N-word on Twitter long before Elon bought it… stop the bullsh*t already…”