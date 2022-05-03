Comedian Trevor Noah has made an appeal on his US talk show, The Daily Show, for aid to Kwa-Zulu Natal. The province has been ravaged by floods and mudslides that left at least 430 people dead and more than 40 000 displaced.

The Gift of the Givers and many other relief aid organisations have been lending a helping hand in the affected areas. Last week, Trevor called on mense worldwide to donate funds in aid of flood victims. During a segment on his show, he asked people to send their relief funds to the Gift of the Givers Foundation specifically.

More on this WATCH: Donate water to KwaZulu Natal

The foundation, headed by founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, has been applauded for its efforts in bringing aid to people who have been left homeless and without water, food or electricity. Trevor said: “Nearly 4000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40 000 people have been displaced by the floods happening in South Africa. “Gift of the Givers is a South-African based disaster-relief organisation that is on the ground helping those people who are affected by the floods”.

He encouraged viewers to donate to the NGO, which he said “acts fast to save lives”. He added: “Anything you can give will help”. Noah is not the only South Africa celebrity to come to the aid of flood victims.