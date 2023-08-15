Fresh off the release of his new album ‘Utopia’, Travis Scott was spotted turning up with Black Coffee in Ibiza. On Saturday evening, internationally acclaimed South African DJ Black Coffee was joined on stage at his performance in Ibiza, where he has an ongoing club residency, by rap star Travis Scott.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Grammy Award winning house DJ is seen playing in front of a packed venue. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kreative.Kornerr (@kreative.kornerr) Next to him, the rapper faces towards Coffee and wildly yells, “Let’s gooooo”. Later on, the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper hops onto the DJ deck and begins head banging like a true rock star.

In another video shared by the 47-year-old on social media platform X, Scott can be seen screaming while on stage before jumping into the crowd. Coffee shared his video of the encounter with the caption: “Bro @trvisXX came to show love last night @hibizaofficial #utopia”. Bro @trvisXX came to show love last night @hiibizaofficial #utopia pic.twitter.com/3Kvcp1Lk2z — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 13, 2023 Scott recently released his eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, ‘Utopia’.

The new album debuted at number one a week ago with 496,000 units earned in its first week, making it the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop or rap album in 2023. The album recently ruled the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug 19) for a second week in a row after it earned 147,000 equivalent album units in the US (down 70%), according to Luminate. Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram On Sunday, Billboard shared that ‘Utopia’ is the first rap album since Drake’s 2021 album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ to spend its first two weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart.