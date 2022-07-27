The highly anticipated trailer of the South African production Ludik has dropped and it looks explosive. The six episode Afrikaans series boasts a star-studded cast which includes, South African and Hollywood icon Arnold Vosloo, Lizz Meiring, Sean Cameron Michael and Inge Beckmann, among others.

Netflix South Africa shared the two-minute long teaser on Instagram with the captioned: “Chaos unfolds when the South African mafia discovers the true reason for his success. Wie is Daan Ludik? #Ludik coming to Netflix 26 August.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa) Fans who watched the trailer couldn’t stop praising the production. noni_khumalo commented: “We are so ready 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

More on this Arnold Vosloo helms Netflix’s first Afrikaans series ‘Ludik’

sandhs_uma wrote: “@dylfurny omg it’s imhotep! My second favourite South African. We have to watch 😁.” Actress Anika du Toit who is cast in the film reposted the trailer and wrote: “I have not been this excited about a show I have worked as much as this one!!!! #maxwoes #ludik.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N I K A (@anika_du_toit_) The Afrikaans series follows Daan Ludik (Vosloo), a family man with a secret who tries to drag his empire out of a scandalous mess.

Daan’s resourcefulness and priorities are constantly challenged as he risks exposure, losing his family, jail time and death. Guns are fired, diamonds are stolen, relationships are tested as Daan’s whole world is under fire. Actor and comedian Rob van Vuuren takes on his most challenging performance yet as he slips into the role of Swys De Villiers, a troubled widower desperate to take a stand in his life.