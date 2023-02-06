Little Miss Tarrah Adams, eight, from Atlantis is strutting her stuff and taking on the runway to be crowned the next Miss Junior South Africa. Tarrah won Mini Miss Western Province in November and will be representing the province and her hometown at this year’s Miss Junior South Africa in Pretoria next month.

Proud mom Cayla, 28, said the little drama queen started pageantry in July when her mom hosted a pageant in Atlantis called Miss AMP (Atlantis Mamre and Pella). “Tarrah never wanted to model. She was a dancer so when I hosted the pageant, Tarrah witnessed it and saw it is something she likes and would like to give it a try,” the ma explained. “In July, she did her first pageant called Miss Born To Shine and she won and was scouted by a local modelling school in Atlantis called House of Walkers.”

MOTIVATED: Tarrah Adams has high ideals Cayla said they are trying to raise funds to cover Tarrah’s trip to Pretoria, as well as her expenses for the beauty competition which takes place from March 30 to April 2. “Western Province only covers 20% of her entry into Miss Junior South Africa and we need to cover the costs of the dress, shoes, flight, accommodation and other expenses. This amounts to approximately R15 000. “We are trying to raise as much money as we can by hosting many fundraising events.”

The Grade 3 learner at Wesfleur Primary is calling on the public to vote for her and help her win the title of Miss Junior SA. WINNER: Tarrah Adams, 8, centre “I feel people should vote for me because I stand ready to serve my community and be the best that I can be,” says Tarrah. “My hobbies are swimming, doing TikTok dances and modelling.