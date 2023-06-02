Kaapse muso Imaad Baderoen, aka Gr8ful, burst onto the music scene in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and has since released numerous singles. The 21-year-old from the southern suburbs is a full-time musician and has developed quite a fan base since releasing his first EP two years ago, with catchy beats and lyrics that he says speak directly to the Gen Z audience.

Gr8tful’s previous success has made for much anticipation towards his latest single release, which forms part of his EP titled Nobody, releasing this year. Gr8ful has now dropped his latest single, Slippery, and said the track is one chapter of the complete story. FRESH: Gr8ful’s latest single “It means to be conscious of my responsibility; if I slip it’s on me because life comes with many decisions along the way so you either fall into a trap or strive for the reality,” he explained.

“The song means to present the best version of myself during this stage of my life.” The rapper’s music can be characterised as catchy and relatable as he works towards a brand that reflects humility and gratitude, paired with an impressive work ethic and raw talent. He added that he started developing himself as a rapper in his teens, freestyling around Cape Town and drawing inspiration from across the city.

Following his studies at Hout Bay International School and at the beginning of the pandemic, he committed to pursuing music full-time, adopting his moniker Gr8ful, as a reminder to practise gratitude. “I’d say the best way to describe the sound I’m going for with Nobody is a fluid and versatile sound from switching between melodies, bar-for-bar lyrics and different style beats. “The EP as a whole is a more refined sound and a good indication of the stage I’m currently at musically and personally,” Gr8ful further added.