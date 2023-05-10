An explosive trailer has been released for an upcoming TV special that will investigate Britney Spears’ life a year and half after her conservatorship was lifted, reports New York Post. TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom will give mense an inside look into the 41-year-old popstar’s marriage to Sam Asghari, a failed intervention, her family and more.

“Britney Spears has had a year and a half of freedom since the conservatorship ended, but there are big problems,” narrator and TMZ executive producer Harvey Levin reks in the trailer. TMZ’s managing editor Fabian Garcia claims Spears “got physical with Sam”, while Levin claims her marriage is in “deep trouble”. Charles Latibeaudiere, TMZ executive producer and one of the special’s hosts, is heard offering an “alarming” observation that they recommended to “keep knives away from her”.

TV doc Drew Pinsky is also seen in the trailer, proclaiming: “I’m mortified.” The Post has reached out to Spears’ representatives for comment. The trailer noted that there was “hope” for her future through singing and that, performer-wise, she was “probably still in the top five people”.

The special is set to premiere on Monday in the US. Spears has endured a klomp hardships and victories – including the end of her 13-year conservatorship, which was lifted in November 2021. Spears was first put into a conservatorship in 2008 by her now-estranged father, Jamie, after her 2007 meltdown.

After a long battle and the heat from a February 2021 documentary, she made a rare court appearance in June 2021, making bombshell allegations about her life over the past 13 years. The Toxic singer claimed that her conservators were “abusive” and “bullying” her. She also alleged that they forced her to take birth control even though she wanted to marry and have a baby with her then-boyfriend Asghari.

Her father later agreed to step down as her conservator, filing a petition to end it in September 2021. Since then, Spears married Asghari, in a June 2022 ceremony. She also signed a $15 million, tell-all book deal with Simon & Schuster in February 2022.