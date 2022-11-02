A Mitchells Plain film producer says he is excited about the premiere of his third major film this week. Mark Matroos is releasing the sequel to his action fliek Bloed Betaal this weekend.

The locally made film stars mense from the Cape Flats, while former Daily Voice journalist Venecia Valentine also makes her movie debut. FLIEK DEBUT: Venecia Valentine The film will be hitting the big screens on Friday night at GrandWest Cinema. Mark, 38, from Westridge has two successful films to his name, his debut film titled Meisie Vannie Lavis, and the hard-hitting Bloed Betaal.

The sequel was shot during lockdown and Mark says it was a challenging process. “It was very difficult because we wanted to do a lot but we had to cut down on certain things because of Covid restriction rules,” he explains. “We planned a lot of shots and had to cut down on a lot of people [actors] which added more pressure and more expenses, seeing we are self-funded.”

Bloed Betaal is about a father named John, who seeks revenge for his only daughter Abby, who dies in a crossfire between rival gangs. FRIDAY PREMIERE: Bloed Betaal 2 John is determined to take justice into his own hands by seeking out every person who had a hand in his child’s death, including the main culprit. Mark says: “In part two, the sister who is in jail hears about her brother who got shot and when she is released on parole, she takes revenge on the father [John].”

Mark says his first movie got tongues wagging. “I did not think to make a sequel because ek wil nie Fast and the Furious wies nie, but people kept asking what happened to the mom and daughter and gave me a few suggestions.” Venecia says she initially assisted Mark with auditions in January 2021.

“When shooting started in March during lockdown, Mark had chosen his cast but then realised that he didn’t cast a journalist,” she explains. “The film revolves a lot around crime, murder and violence, and life on the Cape Flats, and a lot of these happenings make their way into the media, and he thought there must be a journalist to cover these stories. She adds: “I always wanted to be an actor but my mom said I needed to get a proper career and do acting on the side, so I became a journalist.