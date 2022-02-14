A Bonteheuwel model says she “lost her mind” when she saw her face displayed on a huge billboard on the N2 highway.

Jodie McKenzie, 25, says she was driving with her dad in Manhattan Street in Airport Industria last month when they spotted the billboard advertising natural hair company, Afri’pure.

Proud dad Richard McKenzie pulled over to make a video of Jodie’s reaction.

It shows her taking pictures of the billboard and the dad exclaiming: “Oh my garden, Jodie on a billboard! Ag pragtig! You have the look of your father, hey Jodie?!”

PROUD: Billboard near airport

On Friday, the video was posted on Facebook by Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie, where it garnered nearly 140 000 views over the weekend.

Jodie, who works in human resources and is also the founder of Bespoke Beauty and Creative Talent House, tells the Daily Voice that she is overjoyed by her achievement.

“I have to give God the praise first. I was scouted by this company after meeting the brand manager four years ago. I was surprised when he called me up for this gig,” she says.

“One day we drove there spontaneously and stopped in the middle of traffic to take the video. I was basically in tears, running across the street with my whole family in the car, it was such a moment!

“It’s really beautiful to see myself doing something I’ve always dreamed about as a model.

“On the professional side, I’ve been fortunate enough to work creatives that bring campaigns to life behind the scenes. This has also inspired me to start and run my own agency.

“Since I’m in HR, I have plans to build an academy to teach everyone in my community how to navigate themselves in the working world, and supplying them with the knowledge needed to present them in the best way.”

Brand manager for Afri’pure, Grant Heynes, said: “The brand positioning is that it is most suitable for people who wear their hair in its natural, often curly state as Jody does.

“People with curly hair often require nourishment for their skin also. Jody was therefore the perfect fit for our brand.”

