On Sunday, the Drag Brunch returns to the Radisson RED Hotel at the V&A Waterfront.

Brought to you by Siv Ngesi and MVT Productions, this edition will see Manila von Teez MC the event and as well as perform, and she will be joined by Kat Gilardi, and newcomers to the Brunch show, Angel Lalamore and Kendall Leigh Cupido.

There will be a performance by the Gurl Group, who continue their tour through Cape Town.

Organiser Barry Reid says drag is now accessible for everyone: “Long has drag been performed in nightclubs and late at night, which a lot of people do not want to go to.

“Also, a meal is served whilst enjoying the art, so the experience becomes a brunch theatre vibe.

“Drag Brunch offers the opportunity for those who love the art of drag to come out during the day and enjoy the art form.”

Tickets cost R275 at the venue.

