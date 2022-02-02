Kuils River rapper Cream Machine has released the music video for his latest single, Op Dai, and it’s lit!

Marvin van Wyk, aka Cream Machine says his latest music video is part of his EP called Bruintapes which he is currently working on.

The new beat is produced by award-winning producer Shaney Jay, who worked with heavyweights such as YoungstaCPT, Shane Eagle, DJ Switch and more.

Cream, 30, tells the Daily Voice: “The single is a mix of that classic familiar Cape Town hip hop sound with modern elements in the beat. The song is about staying informed and relevant, that’s what being ‘Op Dai’ means mos.

“Especially in hip hop, where we have a lot of rappers trying to outrap each other, it is important to showcase a level of penmanship to remind mense why you are not to be played with lyrically.

“But while my verses deals with the wack rappers, I made it a lekker singalong vibe for the crowd as well with the chorus.”

He raps: “Jou tydte is op, jy was maar tydelik top, jou paar seconds of fame het gestop, jy was maar tydelik hot, maar jy fade soes dai styl, wat die Barber sny in jou kop.”

Cream explains: “This line refers to people who do things to follow trends, while also creating a lot of hype and getting many followers. But once the trends fade, so do they, and we still stay ‘Op Dai’.”

Together with Hiperdelic Records, he has created classic Afrikaans hip hop tracks such as Stamina, and Capeflats, both of which featured in movies and TV shows, most famously the film Four Corners.

body copy_bold: Cream Machine’s latest video is available on YouTube.

