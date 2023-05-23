Kim Kardashian admits that parenting is one of the “most challenging” yet “rewarding” things she has encountered in life. “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s**t, this f**king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” the reality star, 42, said in an upcoming episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, per People.

Kardashian, who shares daughters North, and Chicago as well as sons Saint and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, called the joys of parenting “full madness” at times. She emphasised that even in the mess of it all, it is still the “best chaos”. “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement,” the Kardashians star said.

“It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.” However, the single mom – whose last known relationship with Pete Davidson ended in August – told Shetty that getting through the day and figuring out how to work through the daily challenges of parenting can “make you so proud of yourself”. Kardashian also said that she sometimes gets through the night “hour by hour” to “see if we’re going to survive”.

She even detailed “insane” times as a parent during Covid-19 quarantines, adding: “I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in Covid.” The reality star added that, despite the chaos of tantrums, they teach parents “so much more about yourself” than anyone “could have ever anticipated”. In December, Kardashian called co-parenting with West, who had been under fire for controversial behaviour and anti-Semitic comments, “so f**king hard,” saying that she had attempted to shield her children from their father’s headlines.