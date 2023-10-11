Idols SA is racing towards the end of its final season, but sadly, this year Cape Town won’t have a contender in the top five. On Saturday, the contestants summoned divine inspiration as they shared the stage with gospel giants like Dr Tumi, Xolly Mncwango and Betusile.

However, the night ended on a sombre note as Cape Town’s Envic Booysen said goodbye, leaving the competition as the sixth finalist. FINALISTS: Idols SA top five contestants Taking to his social media platforms after the show, the former chicken farmer from Grabouw said: “I thank God for allowing me to experience this beautiful journey on Idols SA. “Not everyone gets the opportunity to live their dream and I got to share my gift with the whole of South Africa and the world.”

He also thanked his fans: “Thank you for being there for me, thank you for voting for me, thank you for your support week in and week out. “I’m not gonna lie, I am sad, but if one chapter ends in a book you must continue to the next one. I am inviting you to walk this journey with me, because this is not the end, it’s only the beginning for Envic.” @envicb I thank God for allowing me to experience this Beautiful Journey on @Idols South Africa ♬ Emotional - Bang Nono Saturday’s show began with spirit-lifting gospel duets and transitioned into a selection of hits from some of Africa’s promising talents.