A Southfield tattoo artist has added sneaker art to his creative portfolio.

Dad of three, Bradly Kanasashi, 46, who owns Kanasashi Tattoo Studio in Southfield, says the creative bug bit him while growing up in Manenberg with his mom and ouma.

“In school I used to paint and draw on clothing. I attended Manenberg High in the midst of the riots.”

Bradly has added Sneaker Art and free hand-drawn portraits and paintings to his menu.

COOL: Takkie designss

“I have different mediums that I work with as well such as oil painting, pencil, charcoal, digital, acrylic, wire art, sneaker art and pastels.

“I use a plain white sneaker and then hand sketch on it with pencil, followed by a special sneaker paint,” he says.

“I sell the sneakers as a Kanasashi Sneaker or people can bring their own sneakers.”

Bradly survived Covid last year and says the experience has awakened a new creative gees in him.

“I was in an induced coma for 45 days, they had to paralyse me from my neck down, I had to have a tracheostomy as I had to be on the ventilator for longer in order not to damage my vocal cords permanently. The doctors were sceptical if I was going to make it.

“Being in a coma has changed a lot of perspectives for me.

“I would like to go back to Manenberg and other areas to start up a foundation to give back to the community.

“I also want to have my first solo exhibition in September.”

To contact Bradly, WhatsApp him on 072 213 5072.

[email protected]