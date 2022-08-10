Suidooster actress Jawaahier Petersen was moved to tears when she was honoured by young filmmaker Caitlin Ganger, who got a tattoo with the star’s famous quote and name. Jawaahier plays the role of Kaashifa, who recently got engaged to Rhafiek.

But while arranging her dream wedding, she finds out that she has breast cancer and is currently keeping it a secret from her future husband and in-laws. DEEPLY TOUCHED: Jawaahier & Caitlin Ganger Jawaahier shared a video on Instagram of when Caitlin first revealed the tattoo with the quote: “Dear Brown Child: Have the audacity to dream and the sheer gumption to chase it - Jawaahier Petersen.” The actress captioned it: “My words meant so much to @caitlinganger that she tattooed them on her arm, above her watch, as a constant reminder to continue to dream, to work for it and to send the ladder back down for the next one.

“This gesture shifted me ... I ... I ... Wait let me go cry some more.” A teary Jawaahier was deeply touched by the gesture and kissed Caitlin’s hand. The two worked together on Jawaahier’s short film Listen which won four awards at the 1Minute Festival.

Caitlin told IOL Entertainment: "When I first heard the quote, I was in a place in my life where my passion for film was gone, almost like a creative block. "I just didn't feel for the industry and was strongly thinking about a career change but then I got involved with Jawaahier in the 1minute film. "And when we won the awards at the same festival; she said those words again and it made me realise that I never lost my passion for film.