Cardi B is showing off some new tjappies on her face. Tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted an Instagram video of the Bodak Yellow rapper getting inked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robinson De Los Santos (@robinson_tattoo69) Cardi covers her face while Santos adds letters to her face in red ink. Fans rekked their bek, with one commenting, “OMG not a good move… I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes away ya beauty.” Others defended her decision, with one writing: “Her body her choice y’all buggin and what she does doesn’t even affect your daily life.”

A Cardi fan account also shared a selfie that showed off the new ink, but she and Santos didn’t post a close-up nor did they reveal any meaning. Cardi, 29, warned fans she was thinking of getting the name of her son, Wave, on her face in January, but neither of the letters near her chin appear to be “W.” “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my son’s name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she tweeted at the time.