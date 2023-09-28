There’s a familiar new voice on Kfm. After more than two months of being the only host on The Flash Drive, Carl Wastie is joined by the newest member to the station: Tarryn Lamb.

The singer and actress replaces former show co-host Zoë Brown, who left Kfm in June, after six years alongside Carl. Kfm posted online: “After 50 incredible Flash Stand-ins, we are thrilled to finally welcome @carlwastie’s permanent co-host – the amazing @tarryn_lamb! “Born and bred in Cape Town, Tarryn has a deep love for the city and the Western Cape. She is no stranger to the entertainment industry...”

More on this Back on track: Cape songbird Tarryn Lamb releases her third album

Tarryn will start from October 2, and the 37-year-old said: “I’m so excited to be joining the amazing Carl Wastie on The Flash Drive on your drive home! “Kfm 94.5, a massive thank you for the warm welcome, the amazing support and love that I have received from the team. Here’s to us making more magic on the airwaves.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kfm 94.5 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@kfmza) Carl, who has known Tarryn for years, is thrilled to have her on board.