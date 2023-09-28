There’s a familiar new voice on Kfm.
After more than two months of being the only host on The Flash Drive, Carl Wastie is joined by the newest member to the station: Tarryn Lamb.
The singer and actress replaces former show co-host Zoë Brown, who left Kfm in June, after six years alongside Carl.
Kfm posted online: “After 50 incredible Flash Stand-ins, we are thrilled to finally welcome @carlwastie’s permanent co-host – the amazing @tarryn_lamb!
“Born and bred in Cape Town, Tarryn has a deep love for the city and the Western Cape. She is no stranger to the entertainment industry...”
Tarryn will start from October 2, and the 37-year-old said: “I’m so excited to be joining the amazing Carl Wastie on The Flash Drive on your drive home!
“Kfm 94.5, a massive thank you for the warm welcome, the amazing support and love that I have received from the team. Here’s to us making more magic on the airwaves.”
Carl, who has known Tarryn for years, is thrilled to have her on board.
“Tarryn was one of my Flash Drivestand-ins as a celeb, but she fell in love with radio and here we are… I have known her for years and she is so authentic, so real, and so talented, perfect for The Flash Drive on Kfm 94.5.
“I am so excited to start a new journey with this amazing person, so stand by to ‘Lamb it uit’ with us every weekday.”