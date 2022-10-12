Former teacher and now TikTok star Whitney April is ready to conquer the world! The singer has signed a deal with Grammy Award winner and record producer PJ Morton’s management team in the USA, and is busy working on new music.

PJ Morton is the keyboardist in the popular band Maroon 5. STAR: Keyboardist PJ Morton of band Maroon 5 Whitney, 25, who hails from Bothasig, caught the attention of Morton Records vice-president Wade Jordan, after he came across her breathtaking videos on TikTok, then offered to sign her in June. “I joined TikTok in 2020 when the lockdown happened, and later on joined an acapella group called Vocal Factory which is a bunch of singers from around the world and we just made videos for fun,” says Whitney.

“Wade Jordan is the manager of PJ Morton and he came across one of the videos and he said I stood out, so he went to my TikTok account and saw my covers and contacted me via email. “We were emailing back and forth until we jumped on a Zoom [meeting] in the middle of last year and this year, I officially signed to their management. “For now, it is going to be me travelling back and forth. I just got back home from spending three months in Chicago recording music, but I will be spending time in the studio here then fly back there.”

April previously taught Grade 1 at Tygerhof Primary, but resigned when she signed her life-changing deal. “When this opportunity came, it was confirmation for me that this is where I am supposed to be,” she says. “I think I was teaching for a season and a reason, but I don’t think I will go back to it.”

In September, the singer with the voice of angel released her rendition of the classic song The Prayer, which features New York-based artist Rodrick Dixon. She has also recorded a Christmas cover which will be released in the coming weeks. Her EP, which she is currently working on, will be released early in the new year.