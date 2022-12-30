A little girl from Durbanville has been dubbed a musical prodigy after a video of her playing a concert piano in a crowded Table Bay Mall went viral. Nine-year-old Rebecca is close to mastering her piano skills after playing for just over a year.

The video uploaded on Christmas Eve received close to 300 000 views to date. The talented meisie’s father Emmanuel, 48, said his daughter started showing interest in the klavier after watching her older brother play and also learnt from him. “Since she was born there has been music in our house.

“Her mother also loves singing and I love listening to classical music, so it’s been with her since forever,” the proud dad said. Emmanuel said since they didn’t celebrate Christmas, his curly-haired daughter decided to entertain shoppers doing a last-minute Christmas shopping dash. AMAZING: Rebecca at Table Bay Mall “We are Jehovah’s Witness so we don’t celebrate Christmas, but she still wanted to make shoppers’ day even more special, so we headed down to the mall.

“It’s not the first time she went to sit behind the piano there, but it is the first time she received so much feedback.” The dad said he too, got a skrik when he saw how many mense stood still amidst the crazy shopping to watch his laaitie play. “Then we saw the video and people started asking about her. I am just so proud of her and as her parents we will always support her, no matter what she decides.”

The confident Grade 3 pupil tells the Daily Voice: “I love how relaxed [playing piano] makes me feel. “It feels like I am already living my dream, I want to be a professional pianist when I am older.” She said her favourite song to play is Celine Dion’s Titanic hit, My Heart Will Go On.

And although she learns the cords off by heart, the young muso said her next step is to learn to read sheet music. “I will do it because I know that I can, nothing is impossible, all you have to do is to be self motivated,” she concluded. Karin Swart commented on the video, saying: “Amazing! Looks like she plays from memory, and that is a big gifted talent.