Steve Hofmeyr has “apologised” to the LGBTQ+ community after suggesting the “+” in the group includes bestiality.

The controversial Afrikaans singer declared social media war on gays when he shared a now-deleted video in which he slammed Disney’s decision to make its characters more inclusive.

Disney’s diversity and inclusion manager, Vivian Ware, stated that theme parks would completely eliminate masculine and feminine pronouns.

I have watched this rant on Disney by Steve Hofmeyr a few times to make sure I am actually hearing what he is saying.

Surely this is hate speech directed at the LGBTQI+ community? pic.twitter.com/oT6mfuN3bZ — Bianca van Wyk (@BiancavanWyk16) April 2, 2022

The announcement didn’t sit right with conservative parents, including Steve.

Rekking his bek on Facebook, he ranted: “While my generation learned to speak to mice, ducks and dogs, our children will be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs.”

Explaining what he thought the + meant in LGBTQ+ stood for, he said:

“Those relationships with animals are part of that ‘+’ at the end of the LGBTQ; that includes those kinds of relationships with animals.”

The 57-year-old star’s post outraged the queer community, and soon the video was removed.

In a subsequent video made while on tour in Namibia, Steve feigned an apology to the gays, while accusing them of being confused and discriminatory.

He said: “No, I did not remove a video, and no, I have no problem apologising to the gay community...

“I have no fight with them. I never have.

“I can’t find consensus among them themselves, though, over who the plus in the LGBTQ+ includes and excludes, but I will take the word of my gay friends and colleagues that it does not include any illegal genders or preferences...

“But it did. Five years ago there were more than 100 genders and preferences but it’s been culled down to 60-something.

“Why? Because the LGBTQ+ community has learned from those who discriminate against them exactly how to discriminate against others.

“Maybe it’s time to remove the + and admit you’ve become exactly like your oppressors...”

He then continued to blast Disney for “sexualising toddlers”.

“But my problem had nothing to do with [gays]. I attacked Disney like the rest of the world is doing.

“Unlike the LGBTQ+ community, I did not keep silent when Disney decided to sexualise toddlers by sexualising their characters...

“I did not smile silently while Hollywood and Disney normalised this utter madness.”

He defiantly added, “you can ban me all you want... I will never stop questioning those woke little fascist puppies...”

