Celebrity couple Clint and Steffi Brink recently shared the good news after their cute gender reveal party. Actor Clint Brink and his wife Steffi had social media followers eating out of their hands recently as they spent two days keeping everyone in suspense with the gender reveal of “Baby Brink”.

Since they dropped a hint of their gender reveal over the weekend, the loved-up couple shared snippets of the reveal process in the run up to the big news. The video of the reveal shared on social media, drew excited fans to check in on the couple’s profile every few minutes to check if the gender was revealed yet. Clint had people in suspense when he posted:

“Boy or Girl ? What do you guys think ? 💙💖” View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLINT BRINK (@clintonthebrink) And then shared the big reveal a day later, at 21 weeks pregnant, confirming they are expecting a girl. “What is life & purpose if not the evolution , the deepening & surrendering of ourselves to our higher calling. Here we are yet again , on the Brink of unimaginable newness.

“We welcome with open hearts & overflowing anticipation this next chapter of us. One became two who became One who became three. Thank you God for the miracle of life. 💓 “To our incredible friends who helped make this moment even more special , we are grateful & humbled. What a blessing it is to experience our love through your eyes. 💙“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLINT BRINK (@clintonthebrink) Friends of the industry were first to congratulate the happy couple.

lauren_joseph_sa wrote: “❤️❤️❤️ Got all the goosebumps!!! Congratulations guys😢.” themetamorph_ wrote: “Steffi makes every sport look easy ❤️. “Congrats mamma and papa brink! This girl is going to be blessed with parents like u both❤️.”

lynnaldickson wrote: “This is so beautiful and one of the greatest blessings to watch unfold. Can't wait to love on this precious girl. “Esther 4:14 You were born for such a time as this. “God is going to do something significant with the daughters of this generation.”