IN SONIC the Hedgehog 2, Sonic is determined to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero.

His mettle is tested when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilisations.

LEVELLING UP: sonic and Tails

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and, together they embark on a globe-trotting adventure to find the emerald before it lands in the wrong hands.

The animated film is voiced by Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. PG 13.

