Somizi Mhlongo is the latest star to jump in the ring and challenge for a celebrity match.

The Idols SA judge showed off his boxing skills in a short Instagram video – and nogal looks like he can throw a mean punch.

In the video captioned: “@casspernyovest im in”, Somizi said he is ready to rol it uit.

“I’m up for the challenge. Whoever is ready let me know ... Cassper ... those who belong here [in the ring] know themselves,” he said.

His challenge comes hot on the heels of Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq’s Celeb City exhibition fight held at Sun City last weekend, which the latter won.

Celebrity boxing matches have become a craze with fans already giving their suggestions as to who they would like to see in the ring next.

On the night of the bout at Sun City, rapper Big Zulu said he wanted to be next but no one was willing to challenge the Mali Eningi hitmaker.

However, cheeky fans commented on Somizi’s post and gave recommendations as to who the cookbook author should fight.

@molokospotted suggested that Somizi should fight his estranged husband.

“For the ring I think you should challenge Mohale and settle that divorce officially and professionally in the ring, he’s your best rival so far #Boxing,” said @molokospotted.

Other names that were thrown into the hat were Somizi’s best friend and singer Vusi Nova, YouTuber and reality star Lasizwe Dambuza, actor and TV host Moshe Ndiki, and even actor and TV personality Siv Ngesi.

