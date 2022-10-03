Somizi Mhlongo is always on the go so it’s nice to see him taking time off to hang out with his friends, or “cubs”, as he calls them. In the “Idol SA” judge’s latest Instagram post, he shared a few snaps of himself looking absolutely fabulous but the pictures have left some fans confused.

The reality TV star posted pictures of himself along with YouTube star Kagiso Mogola and all-round entertainer Oratile Masedi, popularly known on social media as Coachella Randy, hanging out at 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn in Pretoria. In the caption Somizi wrote: “Mama bear and the cubs….. @coachella.randy @kagiso.mogola.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Despite how gorgeous the three looked in the picture, fans couldn’t get over how similar Coachella Randy and Somizi looked.

We’re not sure if it was the lighting at the venue or whether they shared the same make-up artist that day – but they really do stand out like a “mama bear” and her “cub”. @lr090400 said: “But did Randy have to look so much like SomSom.” @me47111 wrote: “The left cup looks exactly like you. Like Mama bear like baby bear😍.”

@siviwe_mjodo commented: “You and @coachella.randy look alike😮❤️.” @faith_stuurman said: “Haibo lady in black looks so much like you yhuuu zoomed in twice to Mel sure who’s who❤️🔥” Meanwhile Coachella Randy and Mogola recently launched “Birth of Stars”, with Kamohelo Pule, more affectionately known as Kamo WW.

The home-grown reality show aims to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and help break homosexual stigmas and stereotypes. Coachella Randy said: “We’ve always wanted to be a good representation of the queer community and show people what goes on in our daily lives. “South African media has been boxed in for too long which is why we decided to go on YouTube to have a platform to tell our own stories in a different, yet inspiring way.”