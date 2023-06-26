Media personality Siv Ngesi had Instagram followers in a frenzy when he shared a snippet of a cabaret music video of his drag persona, Sivanna. He captioned the teaser: “Sharing Sivanna’s full performance on Monday for #pridemonth! I love doing drag #dragqueen”

Siv introduced Sivanna to Mzansi in January 2021 when he posted images of himself in a red dress, stiletto heels and brown wig, which had fans and followers gobsmacked by the transformation. His first drag appearance was under the guidance of Cape Town's top drag diva, Manilla von Teez. Manilla said: "Sivanna has grown a lot, especially now that she is more comfortable in heels, with Siv doing pole dancing and just wearing them every chance he gets and I love that, but she will always be my little baby."

The 35-year-old entertainer said he first tried drag out of curiosity: “I always wondered what it would be like to get into drag and feel the vulnerability of a woman. I was blown away by that transformation, which took three hours to complete at the time.” Now he has become a pro and in a recent video, Sivanna is seen performing to Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing, filmed at The Wave Theatre. Fans were wowed.

oliveronline commented: “If there were ever a Drag Race SA, Sivanna would be the perfect host.” helliebowes commented: “I don’t think ‘WOW’ is enough? But WOW.” rodrickcovington said: “You are worthy and then some! You ate.”