Actor and TV presenter Siv Ngesi has social media in a spin after he shared an eye-popping pole dancing video. The muscle man shared a video of himself doing raunchy moves, wearing only an onderbroekie – which bear the national colours – and a pair of black killer heels.

While fans of the 36-year-old star raved about his new skills, acquired within the last year and a half, there were a few Tweeps who were not impressed by his dancing or his heels. TAXING: Siv says it’s tough After being dissed by some followers who had watched his previous pole dance videos, Siv took to Twitter with his latest performance, which he captioned: “Many Xhosa men have had an issue with me pole dancing, so I thought I would pole dance in heels and give them more to have an issue about! Don’t forget, I can still kick your ass while wearing these heels.” Many Xhosa men have had an issue with me pole dancing , so I thought I would pole dance in heels and give them more to have an issue about! Don’t forget , I can still kick your ass while wearing these heels … 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AIBTtWolvs — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) July 11, 2022 True story. Siv is both a fitness freak and avid boxer.

@BruvJali replied to Siv’s post and wrote: “Is this really about Xhosa men though? Or are you just doing something that you enjoy but fear being judged so you make it about something that sounds revolutionary?” Is this really about Xhosa men though??? Or you just doing something that you enjoy but fear being judged so you make it about something that sounds revolutionary???? — Jack Nasty (@BruvJali) July 11, 2022 Siv told IOL Entertainment that he doesn’t care about the haters. “I absolutely love pole dancing, I’ve done water polo at a high level, boxing and rugby at a high level, but this is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done in my life. I love the expression to it,” he said.