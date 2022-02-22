Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person in the world on Monday to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo, who is the most followed person in the world on the social network, posted a video on his page to thank his followers on helping him reach the milestone.

“Wow! 400 million. What a number. Now I can say ’SSSIIIUUUU!’,” the 37-year-old said in his video.

“This is fantastic. What a moment for me. Without you this wouldn’t be possible. So, from the bottom of my heart, I have to say thank you. Keep going like that. I will share my life with you... because you deserve it. Thank you very much,” he said.

Ronaldo, who has been struggling for form recently, broke his goal duck when he scored and played a leading role in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

After the clash, it was reported he would be named as the club’s new captain, replacing the underfire Harry Maguire. The reports, however, were denied by both Magure and Ronaldo, and even interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United and Ronaldo took a step closer to a top four finish on Sunday when they beat rivals Leeds United 4-2 at Elland Road.

They currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League, four points ahead of West Ham United and Arsenal, and five ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

IOL Sport