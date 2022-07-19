There was a shooting on Monday morning at Opium Beach Club in Marbella, Spain where Black Coffee was booked to perform. Reports indicate that one woman was killed, while four people were shot during the incident. Some reports indicate Black Coffee was due to play while others suggest he was already behind the decks.

The veteran House DJ took to his stories on Monday to say he hoped everyone got home safely, while his other posts showed him headed off to his next location by private jet. "Shooting during #BLACKCOFFEE set at opium beach club #Marbella." Shooting during #BLACKCOFFEE set at opium beach club #Marbella. pic.twitter.com/Y3KSRfiz6x — Dizzy (@colindiazzz) July 18, 2022 Sources told El Confidencial, a Spanish news site, that the shooting occurred during a fight between two groups just after 1am Spanish time on Monday.

In one video online, a man can be seen taking off his shirt as if preparing to fight, while another grabs a huge bottle of alcohol before several shots ring out. "Moment gunman opens fire in Marbella beach club killing one and injuring 4. 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯" Moment gunman opens fire in Marbella beach club killing one and injuring 4. 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/D2lAffjsIX — Citizen 1 (@citizen1448) July 18, 2022 Other videos online show club-goers running for cover after several shots were fired at the nightspot.

The Daily Mail reports that at the club celebrating his birthday was Froilán de Marichalar, the nephew of the Spanish King Felipe VI. Kelly van der Minnie, who is a Dutch Love Island star was also partying there. A night prior, Black Coffee made headlines when he was joined on stage by rapper Drake who seemed to show up unexpectedly to his performance at Hi Ibiza. "Black Coffee on stage with Drake in Ibiza Saturday night, dodging bullets on stage in Marbella on Sunday night… mad"