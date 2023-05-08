Popular soapie Suidooster shocked viewers with the sudden death of AB Samsodien, played by Cedwyn Joel on Wednesday.
Social media was abuzz as messages of condolences poured in for the character.
During the heartbreaking scene, viewers shared in the intense moment when Mymoena Samsodien, played by Jill Levenberg, said her final goodbye to her husband.
Dullah! 😭 #Suidooster pic.twitter.com/1R2lxymWje— Suidooster (@suidoostertv) May 3, 2023
AB was shot by an assassin on Monday night and died shortly after in hospital on Wednesday. However, this twist was completely left field, leaving many viewers speechless and in tears.
Joel, 70, decided to retire to focus on other projects and spend time with his family. He was one of the original cast members when Suidooster started in 2015.
Joel said: “Because I portrayed a Muslim character, Suidooster gave me a better insight into other cultures and have a better understanding of it.
“Not only did the role of AB Samsodien gave me an opportunity to truly appreciate Islamic traditions, but simultaneously we also educated viewers.
“After almost eight years at Suidooster it wasn’t easy at all to say goodbye, but at this stage of my life it was important to have more time available to spend with my nearest and dearest as well as the flexibility to do other projects.”