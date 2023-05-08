Social media was abuzz as messages of condolences poured in for the character.

Popular soapie Suidooster shocked viewers with the sudden death of AB Samsodien, played by Cedwyn Joel on Wednesday.

During the heartbreaking scene, viewers shared in the intense moment when Mymoena Samsodien, played by Jill Levenberg, said her final goodbye to her husband.

AB was shot by an assassin on Monday night and died shortly after in hospital on Wednesday. However, this twist was completely left field, leaving many viewers speechless and in tears.

Joel, 70, decided to retire to focus on other projects and spend time with his family. He was one of the original cast members when Suidooster started in 2015.