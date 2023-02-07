A teen from Vredenburg is on cloud nine after her song racked up over a million views on YouTube. Seventeen-year-old Kaytlin Filander has been making waves, not only on social media but on the local music scene as well.

The Grade 12 learner released her Afrikaans track Al Die Dae in August 2022 and in just a few short months, it was viewed over a million times. But her talent hasn’t gone unnoticed. The singer-rapper was crowned Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 PHE Awards in Paarl – her first award – and has featured on some tracks of well-known musos while TikTok seems to love her music as well.

HONOURED: Talented Kaytlin Filander with her PHE award “When I made the song, I did not imagine that it would reach one million views just like that, it is unexpected. “It made me so excited for my future and my supporters,” Kaytlin says. “People assume it’s about an ex but it’s not.

“Al Die Dae was actually a sample from my old song and because of my career, people have inboxed me asking for motivation ... they are in relationships where they are being abused. The movies I watch, the books I read are what motivated me to finish the song. I have been working on the song since 2021.” The West Coast teen has another single out, Waarde, which features Matthew Joyner, and also has freestyles on her TikTok.

Treffer: Kaytlin’s Waarde “My music career started in Grade 8 when I had to present an assignment in front of my class and they motivated me to continue writing raps and it made me feel great, so I continued. “My classmates were the first ones who knew I could rap and write lyrics.” Kaytlin says her fans can look forward to new music from her this year.