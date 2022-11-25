The 29-year-old star believes that women are currently “running” rap and hip-hop music.

Discussing recent incidents of violence, Saweetie said: “I mean, LA and other cities, it just goes to show that this is the reason why women are running rap and hip hop, because there’s just so much violence and disrespect in the male music.”

Saweetie actually thinks the music scene has changed dramatically over the last five years.

The Best Friend hitmaker told the Bootleg Kev podcast: “You gotta think, like, remember, what was it, like 2016, 2017 ... remember when like YG, Tyga, Chris [Brown], Big Sean, TeeFlii was out? It was fun, party music.