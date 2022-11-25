Saweetie thinks there’s too much “violence and disrespect” in male music.
The 29-year-old star believes that women are currently “running” rap and hip-hop music.
Discussing recent incidents of violence, Saweetie said: “I mean, LA and other cities, it just goes to show that this is the reason why women are running rap and hip hop, because there’s just so much violence and disrespect in the male music.”
Saweetie actually thinks the music scene has changed dramatically over the last five years.
The Best Friend hitmaker told the Bootleg Kev podcast: “You gotta think, like, remember, what was it, like 2016, 2017 ... remember when like YG, Tyga, Chris [Brown], Big Sean, TeeFlii was out? It was fun, party music.
“It wasn’t like, ‘I’ma do this to you, and this, and this,’ you know? I feel like we gotta raise the vibration with the music and get back to having a good time. [I feel like there’s definitely a lack of]empathy and love, for real.”
Earlier this month, Saweetie claimed that rapping is a dangerous profession, following the recent deaths of PnB Rock and Drakeo the Ruler.