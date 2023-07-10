Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only 50-something with a mooi figure in Hollywood.
Salma Hayek, at the age of 56, still turns heads and gave her 25 million Instagram followers some eye candy when she shared a workout video of herself.
She captioned the post, in which she is wearing a bikini and dancing in an indoor pool: “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you.
“Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising – but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support.
At the beginning of the video – which was set to “Radio” by Lana Del Rey – the Frida star dives into the pool.
Salma puts her ample cleavage on display as she splashes around before doing some water aerobics, crunches and kicks in the water.
Followers commented on the actress’ ageless appearance.
“She is aging like fine wine!” one follower wrote, while another added, “Met her in the late 1990s. She barely ages!”
“Salma out here with the thirst traps at 56 is wild lol,” commented a third.
The sexy video even caught the eye of Drake, who wrote, “Let’s get her to 50M asap.”
Last week, Salma sent her fans into a frenzy after posting a photo wearing the same colourful two-piece in honour of National Bikini Day.
The Mexican beauty, who has been married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009, also posted a series of sexy sauna photos the week prior.