Salma Hayek, at the age of 56, still turns heads and gave her 25 million Instagram followers some eye candy when she shared a workout video of herself.

She captioned the post, in which she is wearing a bikini and dancing in an indoor pool: “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you.

“Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising – but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support.

At the beginning of the video – which was set to “Radio” by Lana Del Rey – the Frida star dives into the pool.