Tributes continued to pour in for Pearl Shongwe after the broadcaster and newsreader was found dead in her Midrand flat on November 8. She was 35. Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa confirmed Shongwe’s death, IOL reports.

“It is with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. “She passed away in her sleep,” read the statement from the family. According to IOL News, a message from the Waterfall Estate management informed residents of Shongwe’s sudden death.

“Dear Residents, we regret to inform you that one of our residents has passed away inside her unit. The family has been notified and is at The Polofields at present. “You may notice police, ambulance and coroner vehicles in the Estate during the day. Please do not be alarmed as they are attending to the situation. Currently, there is no reason for concern,” the message read. WILL BE SORELY MISSED: The 35-year-old on SABC News SAPS spokesperson Noxolo Kweza told IOL News that the Midrand police had found a 35-year-old woman’s body in a flat. She said an inquest would be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Shocked fans, friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to Shongwe. Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe shared a video clip of American minister Bishop Noel Jones’ tribute to Shongwe, with a caption that read: “Farewell my friend. I can write volumes after volumes about our journey on and off air. But allow me to deal with this pain for now. PLEASE.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) In the video clip, Jones hailed Shongwe as one of the brightest and most intelligent young broadcasters of our time.

“It seems as if it was just a few days ago that I was on the show with Tbo Touch and Pearl was on with us,” said Jones. “It is so painful for us to have lost such a wonderful and beautiful soul in such a sudden kind of way. “It is so heart-rending because the gift and the talent that this lady possessed were way above average, she was par excellence in the things that she did.