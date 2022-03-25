Actress Khanyi Mbau has come under attack for her skin bleaching following the debut of Young, Famous & African, but Mzansi fans are having none of it.

The new Netflix reality TV series is a real-life soap opera, following a group of young, affluent and A-list media personalities hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa.

While Khanyi, 36, has been lauded as the star of the show by local and international viewers, there have been mixed reviews.

One Twitter user, calling herself Ava Vidal – Protecting Black Girls & Women, called Khanyi’s white skin “embarrassing”.

Posting two pictures of Khanyi before and after her skin bleaching, @thetwerkinggirl tweeted: “Absolutely ridiculous. Honestly. It’s embarrassing af.”

The actress has been very open about how she bleaches her skin and why she does it.

She revealed last year: “It started out as a quick solution to sunburns... I played Doobsie, then I was out of continuity coz I was very dark from the sun; bought a cheap bleaching cream; it did wonders, so I enjoyed my ride and didn’t p_ss off production.”

“A few months into this new hack, I liked my lighter look.

“It made me feel rich, and I was getting all the compliments on my glow-up!

“Ego booster. I then fell in love with the girl in the mirror, and chose this packaging for brand Khanyi like Beyonce chose her big fan on stage.”

Some social media fans stood up for Khanyi and clapped back at the American haters.

“Definitely change that name after the hyphen bro. Because there’s nothing you're protecting by ridiculing others,” commented @iimo_tey.

“But then, I guess hating how others look is merely just a mirror reflection of how one feels about themselves

@EliahHunt replied: “What’s ridiculous is that you have protect black girls in your name but you’re dragging Khanyi Mbau, who’s a black woman. What you should be embarrassed about is the fact that you look like Steve Urkel.”

“Excuse me sis, You look like your eyes are about to fall out, and I don't think anyone bashes you for that, ” added @TrinMoze.

