Rugby World Cup fever is running high and none more so than on TikTok, where a new Springbok anthem has been trending, called Maak Oop die Hekke. The original treffer was written by friends Juaniel “Nielo” Espin, 27, from Montagu and Derek Plaatjies, 30, from Ashton.

You might remember Derek as a semi-finalist on SA’s Got Talent in 2016. The duo, who go by the name of Nielo&Derek, released their song in May, dedicated to Montagu Rugby Club, not realising that it was going to blow up months later. “The song was never intended for the Springboks but for the local rugby club,” Nielo explained. “I wrote the song on April 27 and approached Derek to feature on it because I know his vocal ability. The purpose of the lyrics ‘maak oop die hekke’ was because Montagu club has always been seen as the underdogs, so that part was like saying they should open the gates for us, whether we leave as the winners or losers.”